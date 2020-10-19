Man mercilessly beats girlfriend after she asked him to marry her

Mary Ama Nyorkey, 29-year-old has fallen on the bad side of her boyfriend known as Delalu Kwasi Atakpa as he has mercilessly beaten her for just asking him to marry her.

This sad incident is said to have happened Adieso Amankrom in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

From information gathered, the boyfriend is said to have asked Mary to move in with him but She[Mary] demanded that he comes to see her family and perform the needed customary rites before.

The man not ready to tolerate and comply with that wish/need of the lady got very angry and beat the hell out of her. Afterwards, he fled.

Mary, is said to have been discharged from the hospital after she was treated but has since file a complaint with the Police in the area who have declared a manhunt for Delalu Kwasi Atakpa.