GhPageNewsMan 'mistakenly' sends sex tape to church WhatsApp group
News

By Kweku Derrick
A member of a religious WhatsApp group came under fire after he mistakenly sent an adult video to the Church’s platform meant for online fellowship.

The man identified as Rudolph appeared to be sending the sexually explicit content to someone else but unfortunately for him, it landed on the Faith Army Chapel page.

He captioned the video “Mood”, in an attempt to convey his thoughts behind it.

The clip angered some members of the group including its leader who scolded him and asked him to delete the obscene material.

Brother Rudolph, as he is affectionately called, subsequently apologized for the error with the explanation that he was not responsible for sending the video.

He blamed it on his friend before deleting it.

Source:GHPage

