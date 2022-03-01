type here...
Man mistakenly stabs his mother to death during a fight with his wife

By Kweku Derrick
Police in Nigerian have nabbed a yet-be-named young man after he mistakenly stabbed his mother to death in Niger State.

According to reports, the suspect inflicted a knife wound on his mother at their residence in Zawiyya, Tudunwada area of Kontagora Local Government, Niger State after she rushed to separate a fight between him and his wife.

Sources tell news portal, Salem, that the suspect drew a knife in an attempt to stab his wife but his mother who rushed to separate the fighting couple got caught up in the nasty scene.

The source added that the victim died minutes after the incident while the wife who was badly brutalised by the husband was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

    Source:GHPage

