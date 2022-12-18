Jose Miguel Polanco is a Spanish football fan whose prediction about Messi winning the World Cup in 2022 has resurfaced.

About 7 years ago, he made a casual prediction about the fact that Messi would win the World Cup in Qatar and would be crowned the greatest player ever.

As Argentina prepares to face France in the World Cup Final in 2022, many are paying close attention to what Jose Miguel said.

In fact, he was so sure about his tweet from 2015 that he asked people to come back to it after 7 years. He also predicted the date for the final, which has raised a bit of doubt in the minds of many.

Considering that the World Cup was always played in the summer (June-July) and FIFA had not at that time taken a decision to allow for it to be played in November or December

“December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years.”

Jose Miguel in January 2022 added a new tweet which reads:

“The number of people who put the reminder in the tweet scares me, at the end of the year they are going to lynch me I am going to stay in Qatar with a tunic as the doc said.”

As a staunch football fan, Jose has maintained that it would only take a miracle for his prediction not to come to pass.

Aside from the doubts that have been raised about the fact that the tweet could have been edited, Jose has reiterated that he predicted it and hopes it comes to pass later tonight.

Doubters of the prediction shared the opinions as follows:

@astronomydrug: How did you know back then the date of final will be 18th December 2022?

Aziz questioned: For those who wandering, he tweeted just after they announce the WC final date

Tony intimated: This can not be real There is a way the edit these twitter dates…Nobody knows the world cup would be around December until last year