A young man managed to get his life spared after he was caught trying to abduct a 2-year-old baby.

According to the source, the man who is yet to be identified tried to kidnap this baby in Pokuase but luck eluded him when some people spotted him.

When he was questioned about what he was doing and sensing danger, he started quoting the bible and pretended to be mentally unstable.

A video of him which has gone viral on social media, shows him sitting on the ground with people standing next to him.

He was seen trying to tell the people that God is coming soon and doesn’t care what people say about him but he is there to tell them that the end was near.

Another one also sees him being beaten by a lady believed to be the mother of the child he was trying to kidnap.

Watch the video below: