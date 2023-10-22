type here...
Man publicly cries and rolls on the floor as he begs his girlfriend not to leave him – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
A young man went above and beyond to prostrate in the middle of the road to tearfully beg his lady not to break up with him.

In a video that is circulating on the internet without a specific date, a dramatic scene unfolded as a mature man resorted to dragging himself on the ground.


The man in question is seen desperately pleading with a woman who seemed to be his romantic partner not to abandon him.

The guy who was in tears gripped his lover’s leg and steadfastly refused to allow her to go.

With a voice filled with anguish, he tearfully begged her not to leave, while expressing a profound sense of despair.

“Is it by force? Leave me”, the lady could be heard in return shunning the man.

Watch the video below …

Source:GHpage

