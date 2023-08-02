- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has abandoned one of his children and travelled abroad with the rest of his family following a DNA test that invalidated his paternity.

Preparing to relocate with his family, the man undertook the test as part of the requirements to secure his travel documents, but he was in for a surprise.

The results of the test revealed that he was not the biological father of the last child he believed to have had with his wife.

The complicated part of the story is that his wife is deceased and the whereabouts of the real father of the boy is unknown.

According to a tweep who shared the story online, the man travelled out of the country and left the boy in Nigeria even though he happens to be his favourite child.

Jay Mannie said the man still made sure that the boy is well taken care of back home as he relocated with other members of his family.

The post reads; “Man wanted to japa with his family, did a DNA test on his kids, found out his last fav kid isn’t his. Now wife is not alive to tell him the biological father of the boy. He had to leave the boy behind but made sure he is well taken care of. Women,Womennnn!!!!”

Below are some reactions to the post:

@ChidimmaFaith15; When men abandon children because they find out they’re not theirs biologically, I feel hurt because. While I understand it’s a response in pain, it’s also a mar on that child’s life forever. The mother did wrong, not the child. Fatherhood is not by sperm, it’s by relationship.

@lydianwobodo; I don’t think any country asks for DNA to travel with kids who bear your name. Birth certificates, adoption certs, and consent letters is all that’s ask.

@CRawkeen; As long he’s been taking care of all of them before the knowledge, there’s no point leaving the child behind. Moreover, the unfortunate woman is deceased so what’s the point?

@hatmadah1; Actually, this right here depends on the individual. I always tell people that nothing is right and nothing is wrong. Everything revolves around understanding. For me, I will adopt the kid given that the mother isn’t alive to tell the truth, but I won’t judge someone who wouldn’t

@SomiEkhasomhi; The immigrant visa wouldn’t apply to the child if the father can’t establish a genetic relationship, a step-parent relationship or an adoption. Instead of blaming the man for taking the opportunity to travel, maybe the woman should have been more considerate of her future child?