type here...
GhPageNigeria NewsMan reports friend he suspects of being a fraudster to police for...
Nigeria News

Man reports friend he suspects of being a fraudster to police for getting rich too quickly

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The fear of associating with a cyber fraudster and being tagged as a criminal has compelled a man to report his bosom friend to the police for getting rich too quickly.

The surprising but true story was shared on Twitter by a man called Selzing.

In his narrative, the young man wrote a letter to EFCC to complain about his friend’s sudden wealth was suspicious.

He explained how the rich friend used to give money to his jealous friend to take care of himself and his family.

But for some reason, the jealous friend was not contented with the money he was being given so he decided to report him to the authorities.

See the post below:

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 25, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
87.5 ° F
87.5 °
87.5 °
60 %
2.6mph
64 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News