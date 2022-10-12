- Advertisement -

A middle-aged man who was locked up inside a room for twenty years has been rescued by environmental officers in the Nigeria’s state of Kaduna.

According to a local newspaper Nigerian Tribune, the officers found the man in a house on Benin street, in the central part of Kaduna metropolis on Wednesday, October 12.

Their spokesman, who pleaded anonymity, said they were shocked at the discovery.

“Today we came to this house in search of beverages that were usually kept in residential houses without proper storage facilities when we saw a naked man locked up in a room,” he said.

“We found that he was in an uncomfortable position. The odour coming out from the room was unbearable.

“Later, we broke the room and brought him out. He was behaving like an animal. It was then we learnt that he was kept in the room for twenty years.

“We also found out he was fed in the room. He urinates and passes his faeces in the same room.

“The Magaji Gari police in the heart of the Kaduna Central area were later invited and they took him away.” he added.