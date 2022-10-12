type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsMan rescued after being locked up inside room for 20 years
Nigeria News

Man rescued after being locked up inside room for 20 years

By Kweku Derrick
man kocked up inside room
- Advertisement -

A middle-aged man who was locked up inside a room for twenty years has been rescued by environmental officers in the Nigeria’s state of Kaduna.

According to a local newspaper Nigerian Tribune, the officers found the man in a house on Benin street, in the central part of Kaduna metropolis on Wednesday, October 12. 

Their spokesman, who pleaded anonymity, said they were shocked at the discovery. 

“Today we came to this house in search of beverages that were usually kept in residential houses without proper storage facilities when we saw a naked man locked up in a room,” he said. 

“We found that he was in an uncomfortable position. The odour coming out from the room was unbearable.

“Later, we broke the room and brought him out. He was behaving like an animal. It was then we learnt that he was kept in the room for twenty years.

“We also found out he was fed in the room. He urinates and passes his faeces in the same room.

“The Magaji Gari police in the heart of the Kaduna Central area were later invited and they took him away.” he added. 

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 12, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    78.3 ° F
    78.3 °
    78.3 °
    84 %
    2.1mph
    15 %
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News