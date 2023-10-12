- Advertisement -

A man identified as Dr. Wilfred Akapanga who is a business coach and the CEO of Reality Maker LTD has made a shocking comment which has got many people wondering if everything is okay with him.

According to the CEO, he had all the chances to stay in the United States but life in that country was boring for him so he returned to Ghana to stay in the Upper East Region where he currently teaches.

He mentioned that he has never been okay with staying outside the region because he believes that there are many opportunities that are untapped.

Dr Akapanga in an interview explained that his friends have always had a problem with him because even when he was working in the Ashanti Region, he was always in the Upper East Region on weekends.

He noted that he has been outside the country on several occasions where people’s passports as seized because they feared they would run away but he has always had his passport and documents on him and never thought of running away.

“I had the opportunity to run away so that I would remain (abroad but I didn’t). People were surprised that I had my passport with me and then we went for a programme abroad and usually on those occasions, they would cease your passport because they are afraid you may run away but I had my passport and everything intact. But nothing at all motivated me to think of that,” he stated.

“I lived in a Ghanaian family home for about a week and apparently, the man was living with his nephew that we never set eyes on for those number of days. What was the reason? He only came out at night to work because he hadn’t gotten his papers right”.

He added, “I said what? Is that the kind of life here? A man and a wife are living in the same house and for a week, they probably may not set eyes on each other and that’s the nature of life there. Some people may fancy that life but I didn’t fancy it. I love my freedom to do things the way I want and I think that life is all about happiness”.