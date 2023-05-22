Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to recount how his ex-wife tore their marriage certificate just six weeks after their wedding.

The man, identified as @kinggElyon on the micro-blogging platform, shared this while commenting on a viral tweet about women’s incapability of loving men.

Recounting his marriage experience, kingg Elyon claimed that he was at work when his wife sent him pictures of the torn certificate.

According to him, she tore the certificate because he had ignored her for two days. When someone asked why he had ignored her for two days, he explained that she had starved his mother and went to the gym on a Saturday morning.

He further mentioned that it has been six months since they went their separate ways.

“Agba, 6 weeks into our marriage, my ex-wife who by the way might see this tweet tore our certificate into pieces because I ignored her for two days. That moment I knew if I took this one abroad she will finish me, people don’t understand the wickedness of a psychotic woman,” he tweeted.

“Lots of red flag that I ignored out of love, she will get better, bro that lady is damaged. Any man that marry her next will cry blood,”

“She had locked up at Ketu police station for 2 days after we got into a fight. The last time I sent my eyes on her was when she came to pack her load with her boyfriend. The boyfriend is here on Twitter as well. It has been 6 months now that we went separate ways. There is more to this story that I can talk about, it will bring me to tears,” he added.