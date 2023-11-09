type here...
She want’s it hot: Man seeks court protection after wife poured hot water on his ‘manhood’

By Osei Emmanuel
A man recently ran to Court to seek help, alleging that his wife beat him up and poured hot water on his manhood.

Jesnine Nhapu approached the Civil Court, alleging that his wife, Rumbidzai Nyakonda, beat him up, caused violence and spewed hot water on his thing. He was seeking a protection order against Rumbidzai.

Jesnine told Magistrate Sharon Mashavira of the Civil Court that Rumbidzai was hell-bent on destroying all his sources of income and leaving him penniless.

He wailed: “She insulted the school I had a contract with and threatened to destroy the projects it did with me.”

He added that his wife is also toxic and beat him up; hence, he needs protection from the Court:

“She then poured water on my machines. I’m afraid to meet her in public as she might assault me like she did last time. I do not want to see her at my workplace, even as a customer.”

