Man sentenced to 5 years after stealing car to impress girlfriend; the car was stolen by another thief

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A 23-year-old Zimbabwean, has been sentenced to five years in prison after confessing to stealing a car to impress his girlfriend.

It started when when Nxumalo, in a bid to visit his girlfriend in Lupane, stole a car from his drinking companion, Heymen Khuphe.

During the trial, Nxumalo openly admitted to the theft, revealing that the car he stole broke down before he could reach his intended destination.

He abandoned the vehicle by the roadside and took the responsibility of informing its owner, Heymen Khuphe, about the situation.

According to the prosecution, Nxumalo and Khuphe had been drinking together at a city center spot. After a night of revelry, Khuphe offered Nxumalo a ride.

Upon arriving at Khuphe’s residence, Nxumalo remained inside the vehicle, appearing to be asleep, while Khuphe briefly left the car with the keys in the ignition. However, upon his return a few minutes later, Khuphe was shocked to discover that his car had vanished.

During the sentencing, the court acknowledged Nxumalo as a first-time offender who spared them the need for a lengthy trial by confessing to his wrongdoing.

The magistrate also took note of Nxumalo’s remorseful demeanor throughout the proceedings. As a result, Nxumalo was sentenced to five years in prison for the motor vehicle theft.

Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Accra
