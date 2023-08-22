“Just learn from Sarkodie”: Man shares girlfriend’s pregnancy test results to confirm if it’s positive or negative

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man took to social media to share his girlfriend’s pregnancy test result as he expressed worry about the result.

According to him, he is really scared and needs netizens to interpret the outcome of the test she did. While some people said it meant negative, many others said it meant positive and congratulated him.

Sharing a screenshot of her chat containing the pregnancy test result, he expressed worry over its outcome.

“Good morning. Pls I’m in urgent need of your help, is this positive or negative? a girl just sent this to me yesterday and I’m really scared right now,” he wrote.

His tweet blew up as netizens offered insights into what the result meant. It is not clear if he was clout-chasing with it.

Social media doctors and nurses interpreted the pregnancy result

@_the_khalid said: “It’s negative Baba.s pos. “That second faint line no mean anything.”

@DrPeey said: “It’s negative. “Two stripes means Positive. “You’re safe but stay Safe next time.”