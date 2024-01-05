- Advertisement -

The day which was supposed to be the happiest day in the life of a man turned to sorrow as he died on that day.

According to a source, the man had invited family and friends over to join him to celebrate his birthday.

During the celebration, he decided to show off his dancing skills which got the people at the party all laughing their hearts out.

A few seconds into his dancing, he collapsed but the partygoers thought it was part of his act so they paid no attention to him until almost a minute when one person got to him and noticed he had fainted.

The other people rushed to his side to help the situation but it was too late as he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Footage from the party shows the moment he was dancing before slumping to his death with the people looking on unconcerned.

This is a typical example of no one knows what would happen in the next minute. No one expected a man full of life on his birthday to die when celebrating with his friends and family.