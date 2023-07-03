type here...
Man sprays money on his teenage baby mama on her birthday [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
An amusing video capturing a young man “making it rain” money on his teenage baby mama’s birthday has caused a stir on social media.

The unknown man went to extra lengths to make the day very special and memorable as he did the unthinkable in the full glare of passersby.

He first presented the girl with a frame of her best photo before proceeding with the grand showcase of money outdoor.

The girl, believed to be under 18, was filmed kneeling down on her knees with a baby strapped to her back while hugging her man by his waist level.

She looked elated as she received the showers of money from her romantic and caring boyfriend who’ll go to any length to make her happy.

The trending video has warmed the hearts of some netizens who have lauded the man for sticking with the teenager and taking responsibility for the pregnancy and not forcing her to abort it.

Others have also slammed him for taking advantage of the young girl and jeopardizing her future by making her a mother at such an early age.

