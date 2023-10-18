- Advertisement -

A man has been left in premium tears after seeing his girlfriend whom he refers to as his future wife sitting comfortably in the car of another man.

According to the young man his cousin warned him against his girlfriend after introducing her to him saying she might be cheating on him due to her actions and because they were in the same hostel.

But the boyfriend who was blinded by love ignored the warning from his cousin and continued with their love life even getting her everything despite his small allowance.

Fast forward, he called his girlfriend who informed him that she was home only for him to see her sitting comfortably with another man in a jeep at a suya joint talking and laughing happily.

He called her countless times but she refused to answer his calls which made him go to her hostel to wait for her thinking the man would drop her off but to his utmost surprise, his girlfriend failed to return to the hostel and her phone was switched off signs he believed showed that she slept in the house of the man.

In his post, he mentioned that he was going to try his best to find the wife of the man and report him since he couldn’t risk losing his future wife.

Read the post below: