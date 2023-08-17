Man tells court he ghosted lover for 3 months due to phone loss and no internet in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Prince Boateng, a Ghanaian business man has gone viral after he was dragged to a divorce court claimed that he could not speak to his girlfriend for three good months because he had lost his phone on an airplane and there was no internet access in Ghana.

A short video of the court proceeding was uploaded online and it has been making the rounds and getting numerous interesting reactions, with some people saying that the man was blatantly not being truthful.

“Your honour I lost my phone on a flight, and upon arrival there was no means to reach my girlfriend, Chantelle,” he told the judge after she asked why he went ghost for three months.

The judge went further to ask if he did not have his lover’s phone number, and he said he did not have it off his head, and that he only saved it on the lost phone.

The judge again asked if he was aware of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the like, which he could have used to reach out to his lover. But the Boateng said he was not good at technology and computing, defects he claimed his lover was well aware of.

On his claim that there was no internet access in Ghana, the judge pointed out to him that she has been to Ghana and knows the country is “beautifully industrialised, and has resources”, doubting why the man would claim to have no internet access to reach out to her lover.

Netizens, including Ghanaians, have been expressing hilarious reactions to the proceeding, basically saying that the Boateng was being evasive and that he probably didn’t want the girlfriend any longer.