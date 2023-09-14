type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipMan ties the knot with lady who replied his DM after five...
Relationship

Man ties the knot with lady who replied his DM after five months of proposing

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man’s persistence in going after the woman of his heart desires didn’t go unrewarded but ended in a positive note.

The man who uses the the X handle @muhddoguru tied the knot with the woman who he met on the micro-blogging platform and had been chasing for months on end.

From his chats, it was noted that the guy had started wooing the lady in January 2021 by telling the lady he would be deeply honored if she replied his message. Though the lady replied, they were usually monosyllables.

He decided to take a more daring move in February 2021, but his messages were snubbed till July 2021.

Their chat picked up from there and it culminated in them getting married to each other.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

The man took to social media to share their chat as well as an image of him and his wife, noting that he has completed half of his deen.

“How it started How it is now. Alhamdulillah i have completed half of my deen!!”

TODAY

Thursday, September 14, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.6mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
76 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways