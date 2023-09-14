Man ties the knot with lady who replied his DM after five months of proposing

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man’s persistence in going after the woman of his heart desires didn’t go unrewarded but ended in a positive note.

The man who uses the the X handle @muhddoguru tied the knot with the woman who he met on the micro-blogging platform and had been chasing for months on end.

From his chats, it was noted that the guy had started wooing the lady in January 2021 by telling the lady he would be deeply honored if she replied his message. Though the lady replied, they were usually monosyllables.

He decided to take a more daring move in February 2021, but his messages were snubbed till July 2021.

Their chat picked up from there and it culminated in them getting married to each other.

The man took to social media to share their chat as well as an image of him and his wife, noting that he has completed half of his deen.

“How it started How it is now. Alhamdulillah i have completed half of my deen!!”