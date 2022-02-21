type here...
‘A man who truly loves you will never watch you use an android phone’ – Lady boldly claims

By Kweku Derrick
A young lady has taken to Twitter to make a very controversial and illogical statement that has triggered countless reactions admonishing her.

According to this lady, a man who genuinely loves a woman would never allow her to use a mobile device that supports Android but instead something more advanced like iPhone.

Speedy, as she is identified on the microblogging platform, wrote: “I swear! A man who truly loves you, will never watch you use an Android phone”.

To put simply, the type of mobile phone devices couples possess determines the level of love and affection that exists between them – according to this shallow thinking lady.

But what’s more intriguing about the post is that the author herself tweeted from a device that supports Android as it’s boldly indicated “Twitter for Android” at buttom of the tweet.

Does this mean she’s yet to find a man of her own who truly loves her or did she just make the post for clout? – that’s the question on the minds of netizens who have come across her post.

