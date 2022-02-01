type here...
GhPageLifestyleMan with two degrees and a PhD ends up as labourer at...
Lifestyle

Man with two degrees and a PhD ends up as labourer at Dangote Refinery

By Kweku Derrick
man-labourer-dangote-refinery
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man who has gone through the various hierarchy of the educational ladder has ended up as a labourer following his inability to find a job that befits his educational knowledge and skills.

Udoh Nse James is a PhD holder in Econometrics, with a Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Accounting.

However, he has been left with no option but to dump his certificates and descend low in a bid to survive while hoping for a better opportunity.

This was made known by an Engineer identified as Chinedu Eche who took to LinkedIn to share the story of the man and pleaded with users of the platform to help him find a better job.

According to Mr Eche, he met James “working as a helper” on the Dangote Refinery site where his team are working on a project.

“He is currently working as a helper on a site where my team and I are fabricating and erecting a Coastic Soda Storage tank for Dangote Refinery,”  Engr Chinedu Eche wrote on LinkedIn.

He needs to be in a financial institution or in a school lecturing or researching. Please if you can help fix this man, don’t hesitate.”

SEE THE ATTACHED SCREENSHOT BELOW

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 1, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    36 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News