- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man who has gone through the various hierarchy of the educational ladder has ended up as a labourer following his inability to find a job that befits his educational knowledge and skills.

Udoh Nse James is a PhD holder in Econometrics, with a Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Accounting.

However, he has been left with no option but to dump his certificates and descend low in a bid to survive while hoping for a better opportunity.

This was made known by an Engineer identified as Chinedu Eche who took to LinkedIn to share the story of the man and pleaded with users of the platform to help him find a better job.

According to Mr Eche, he met James “working as a helper” on the Dangote Refinery site where his team are working on a project.

“He is currently working as a helper on a site where my team and I are fabricating and erecting a Coastic Soda Storage tank for Dangote Refinery,” Engr Chinedu Eche wrote on LinkedIn.

“He needs to be in a financial institution or in a school lecturing or researching. Please if you can help fix this man, don’t hesitate.”

SEE THE ATTACHED SCREENSHOT BELOW