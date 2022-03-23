- Advertisement -

A young man identified as Nana Nyira Agyapong an administrative officer with Kabfam Ghana company limited is cooling off in police cells for stealing.

Information from a source reveals that the suspect stole over Ghc 1 million from his employers after an audit report was carried out.

It stated that during interrogation, he revealed that he used GH¢ 1, 079,728 on sports betting.

According to the prosecutor, he denied stealing and forgery allegation levelled against him by the court.

On how the company go to know about this, the prosecutor told the court presided over by Justice Ellen Offei-Ayeh that on March 4 this year, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Antwi Boahen, gave Agyapong GH¢ 800,000 to deposit into the bank account of the company’s supplier’s account.

He claimed that the accused was given a stamped deposit slip with a face value of GH 800,000 as proof of deposit.

The complainant also emailed a copy of the deposit slip to his suppliers as proof of payment, according to the prosecution.

On March 14, 2022, however, the CEO received notification from his suppliers that no funds had been transferred into the account.

“The CEO confronted the accused person and he confessed to him that he did not deposit any money on the said date and that the payslip he sent to him was forged,” the prosecutor told the court.

As a result, the CEO decided to undertake an internal audit of all of the company’s funds, which Agyapong was in charge of.

He said that the audit discovered an additional GH 279,728 in unaccounted for funds, bringing the total to GH 1, 079,728.

As a result, the complainant reported the case to the police for further investigation, which led to Agyapong’s detention.

“The accused person admitted the offences in his caution statement to the police, and stated that he used the money to stake Spotify bet and 1xbet but lost,” the prosecutor added.

Again, Inspector Ayim revealed that Agyapong failed to deposit the money but went to the banking hall, filled out the deposit slip form at the bank, and stamped the duplicate with the received stamp when the teller was not looking.

He stated: “Investigation revealed that from September 2021 to March 2022, the accused person spent a total of GH¢ 1,285,034 on soccer bet”

Parts of this text culled from Graphic Online