An unnamed Ghanaian man resorted to eggs to invoke multiple deities to seek justice after he was scammed by mobile phone vendors in Kumasi.

The unforgiving man, according to reports, visited the trading hub to swap his old phone for a new one at PZ, a popular marketplace in the Ashanti Region.

Unfortunately, the phone dealer he attempted to transact business with gave him a knockoff and bolted away with his money.

This act of daylight thievery is not new to many people who have either been victims, seen or even heard about similar incidents undertaken by mobile phone dealers both in the Accra capital and Kumasi.

But instead of reporting the matter to the police for action – which obviously wouldn’t yield any positive results – he decided to take matters into his own hands and seek instant justice.

He run to the nearest shop to get fresh eggs to rain fire and brimstone on the individual who swindled.

In a video that has gone viral on social me, he was seen barefooted murmuring some incantations as he smashed the eggs to the ground intermittently to seal his curses.

Watch the video below.

Onlookers and phone dealers who are familiar with the scam could be screaming as the man invoked the wrath of the gods unperturbed by the consequences of his curses.

Social media users who have come across the have expressed their disappointment in the unending arm-twisting act of trade.