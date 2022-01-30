Man Utd star, Mason Greenwood arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend after she denied him sex

- Advertisement -

After Manchester United football club officially released a press statement to suspend 20-year-old star player, Mason Greenwood.

The promising footballer has reportedly been arrested by police after his model girlfriend shared bloodied photos alleging he assaulted her.

According to sources, Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault hours after being accused of domestic violence.



The UK police has confirmed the 20-year-old striker remains in custody over the allegations which came to light in a series of graphic Instagram posts.

Background

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been called out by his girlfriend over emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend has shared graphic photos and videos of injuries she claims the Manchester United player inflicted on her.

Harriet Robson, a 20-year-old England striker, allegedly caused her a series of cuts and bruises, according to a series of gory images she posted on Instagram.

One image showed the WAG with a large gash on her top lip and blood pouring down her face and chin.

Others showed her with massive purple marks across her arms, legs, and hip, as well as a shot of her crying.

The model also shared a voice note from last year in which she was arguing with a man who threatened to attack her.

Manchester United stated that it was aware of the allegations but would not comment until ‘the facts have been established,’ while police stated that they are investigating.

Robson took to Instagram stories this morning to share images and videos of the alleged abuse she has endured.

The first video showed her with blood dripping down her chin and chest as a result of a large cut to her top lip.

‘To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me,’ she wrote.

It was followed by a photo of her right knee, which was covered in bruises as she sat on a sofa.