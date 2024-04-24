Man who chopped his friend’s 1st wife caught trying to do the same with his 2nd wife

- Advertisement -

A Zimbabwean man living in South Africa has been caught in a viral video pleading for forgiveness after being caught trying to sleep with his friend’s second wife, after having an affair with the first.

It was reported that when the middle-aged resident was discovered attempting to have intimate relations with the man’s second wife, the police were summoned to place him under custody.

In a widely shared video, he is seen in the midst of a crowd of people, bending down, and pleading for an opportunity to repent. Additionally, the South African police force was spotted waiting.

From mutterings in the video, the man’s friends and family were disappointed in the Zimbabwean man for his actions.

They questioned how he dared to try having an affair with his friend’s second wife after having an affair with her first.

The enraged group demanded that the offending man pay a fine and punish him for his serious transgressions.

Netizens Reactions…



_peaceful_baddie commented: “Why do I think that the first wife told the second wife that he have a nice crayon and she wanted to try ?”

empressinteriors1 penned: “This one pass my comprehension. Did they say he was trying to sleep with the 2nd wife too? This one can pooison the friend cos wtf??? ?”

darlex.1 commented: “Blame the women too are they children or adults Everytime society blame men ….”

monal_ia wrote: “And you have your own wife o, but instead of being contented you went ahead to covet your neighbor’s property ?????”

