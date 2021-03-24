The young man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend Harriet Kafui Ahiati at Ho in the Volta Region has finally explained who exactly transpired between them.

The alleged murderer known as Jay explained that he found out his girlfriend was cheating on him and confronted her about it.

According to Jay, Harriet denied the allegations which resulted in a heated argument between them.

Jay who is currently receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital indicated that the argument escalated quickly and he ended up killing Harriet at her house.

Well, the Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command Sergeant Prince Dogbatse in a report stated that Jay made this statement in the operating room.

According to the report, Jay originally known as Anthony Dordoye confessed to committing the crime.

It was earlier reported that a popular footballer in Ho has murdered his 25-year-old girlfriend and also tried committing suicide.

However, the Police are hopeful that Jay will be out of the hospital as soon as possible to assist in the investigation.