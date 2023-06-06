- Advertisement -

Bishop Ajagurajah, a controversial man of God and the founder and leader of the Ajagurajah organization, has said that men are not sufficiently masculine if they do not have women fighting for their love and attention.

During a panel discussion on UTV, he asserted that males demonstrate their dominance by the number of women who vie for their attention.

Ajagurajah emphasized the value of polygamy and the reasons why men ought to have numerous wives.

If you have several wives and one starts acting inappropriately, the others will step in to cover for you.

“Imagine have three wives and one of them starts giving you attitude, you have two more to fall back on. The Bible isn’t against polygamy. All the prophets in the Bible had multiple women.” Ajagurah stated.

