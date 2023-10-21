Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86

- Advertisement -

Sir Bobby Charlton, the England World Cup winner and Manchester United legend, has died aged 86.

In a statement released by his family read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Sir Bobby, one of England’s greatest footballers, played 103 times for his country and scored 49 goals.

He was part of the team that beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

In a 17-year playing career for United, he played 758 games and scored 249 goals – both of which were longstanding records until, respectively, Ryan Giggs in 2008 and Wayne Rooney in 2017 surpassed his feats.

He retired from playing football in 1976. He joined the board of directors at Manchester United in 1984 where he remained for 39 years.