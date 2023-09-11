Manchester United winger, Antony’s ex girlfriend has urged the club to formally suspend him

- Advertisement -

The player’s ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, alleged that he assaulted her on four occasions, while he has also been accused by two more women in Brazil, Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Brazil dropped the 23-year-old Antony from their national team squad for games against Bolivia and Peru. His club, United has also suspended him pending investigation.

Cavallin told The Sun on Sunday, September 10, that the Manchester United star who is on a salary of around £150,000 a week, must be axed.

She said: ‘Antony must be taken off the pitch. It’s disappointing that he’s still allowed to play while an investigation is underway.

‘I’m absolutely devastated by this whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can’t know what they know now and do nothing. He has to be suspended.’

On Friday, Antony delivered a tearful interview on Brazilian TV denying the allegations and insisting he will clear his name, as police investigations continue in Manchester and Sao Paulo.

United declined to comment on Thursday night having issued a statement on Wednesday saying that it ‘acknowledges the allegations made against Antony’ and ‘are taking this matter seriously’.

In response to United’s statement, Cavallin, 22, questioned why United waited three months since she made the allegations in Brazil in June before officially responding.

She added: ‘Why did it take United three months? It’s just not OK.

‘I prefer not to believe such a huge club, with such serious and professional people, would cover up a situation like this.’