Mankessim: Aboboya rider dies after throwing himself into a river over hardship

A tragic incident unfolded in Mankessim, a town in the Central Region, where a 40-year-old tricycle rider and scrap dealer named Suleman took his own life by throwing himself into a river due to the overwhelming hardships he faced.

According to reports from Kasapa News, Suleman had been vocal about his struggles and had made previous attempts on his life.

On the fateful day of September 5, 2023, witnesses described a heart-wrenching scene as they saw Suleman disrobing at the riverbank, eventually plunging himself into the swollen river.

Initially, some onlookers thought he intended to swim and expected him to resurface, but sadly, that was not the case.

Efforts to rescue Suleman were immediately launched, with local divers tirelessly searching the river for hours.

Despite their best efforts, they were unable to locate him. In a desperate bid to seek supernatural assistance, the Chiefs and Elders of the community resorted to pouring libations to appease the gods in the hopes of retrieving Suleman from the river, but their prayers went unanswered.

The heart-wrenching search continued overnight, and on the morning of September 6, 2023, the lifeless body of Suleman was discovered washed ashore.

This tragic event serves as a sombre reminder of the challenges faced by individuals in difficult circumstances and the importance of mental health awareness and support in communities.