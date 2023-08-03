Marcelo sent off in tears after his tackle leaves opponent’s knee completely dislocated

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

An Argentinos Juniors defender suffered a full dislocation of his left knee on Tuesday during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires.

Luciano Sanchez, 29, suffered the serious injury after a challenge by veteran left-back Marcelo, now playing for Brazil’s Fluminense. His teammates initially believed he had broken his leg, but a medical report published by the club said it was a full dislocation.

The former Real Madrid player was sent off in tears as the Argentinian screamed on the pitch, surrounded by concerned players on both teams. The incident took place in the 56th minute of the match, which finished 1-1.

Local media say doctors at the Sanatorio Finochietto hospital estimated Sanchez’s recovery time between eight and 12 months due to the incident.

‘I lived a very tough moment on the pitch today,’ Marcelo said on social media. ‘With no intention I injured a fellow footballer. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sanchez.’

Argentinos Juniors thanked the Brazilian club and the footballer for their concern for Sánchez.

‘We are rivals, not enemies,’ the Argentinian club said.