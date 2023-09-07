Marketing Expert Gorbachev Awuah Makes Headlines As Multi Million Dollar Fashion Brand Savile Row Signs With Him As A New Client

- Advertisement -

Renowned Business Mogul Nana Sarfo, the driving force behind the Multi-Million-Dollar Brand Savile Row Gh, has embarked on a new chapter in his business journey.

At the opulent Savile Row Fashion House, Digital Marketing Expert Gorbachev Awuah, affectionately known as @iamremsover , and his dedicated Team from the Visual Display Network (VDN) signed Savile Row as a new Client after the Business Man, Nana Sarfo invited Gorbachev Awuah and his Team for an exclusive tour and a business discussion.

Nana Sarfo’s Savile Row joins the prestigious roster of esteemed Brands that have entrusted their Digital Marketing endeavors to Gorbachev Awuah and the Visual Display Network (VDN) Team. Among their notable Clients are Papa’s Pizza, Veggie Plus Jasmine Rice, Plush Events, Deedew Foods, Lume Bar Restaurant, amongst others.

This signifies that Gorbachev Awuah and his Team will take charge of Savile Row’s Strategic Social Media Development. Their approach will involve understanding the Brand’s business goals, identifying target audiences, and highlighting unique selling points. They will then craft a comprehensive Digital Marketing strategy designed to achieve these objectives.

One of the key responsibilities of Gorbachev Awuah and his Team will be enhancing Savile Row’s online presence. This encompasses optimizing the Brand’s website for an exceptional user experience and improving search engine visibility. Additionally, they will curate and create compelling Contents while effectively managing the Brand’s Social Media Platforms.

Savile Row Gh is synonymous with Elegance and Luxury, offering a curated collection of authentic creations from renowned Italian Brands such as Ceaser Casadei, Dolce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), Tom Ford, Angelo Galaso, Billionaires, Ferragamo, Guiseppe Zanoti, William Hunt, Stefano Ricci, Rene Caovilla, Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani, Berluti, Roberto Cavalli, Alexander McQueen, Valentino Garavani, and many more.

Notably, Nana Sarfo holds the exclusive distinction of being the sole certified distributor of these Luxury Brands within the Ghanaian market.

Gorbachev Awuah, the visionary behind the esteemed Visual Display Network (VDN), stands as a revered Marketing Strategist in his own right. Renowned for his adept guidance, he empowers enterprises to allocate their resources optimally, fostering sales, growth and securing a lasting competitive edge. His presence at this exclusive partnership marks a promising future for the realm of marketing, one marked by innovation, collaboration, and progress.

Savile Row Gh and the Visual Display Network (VDN) Team have embarked on a journey that holds the potential to redefine the Fashion Industry’s Digital Landscape.