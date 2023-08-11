Marking of BECE papers will delay if govt fails to pay arrears – WAEC

- Advertisement -

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has disclosed that the marking of Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) might delay.

According to WAEC, if the government delays in the release of the remaining funds meant for the exams, it might affecting the marking.

This was disclosed by the Head of Public Affairs at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), John Kapi on Accra based Joy FM.

He said the government has released an amount of 10,500,000 Ghana cedis which is about 15% of the total payment for the 2023 B.E.C.E.

He, therefore, expects the government to release an additional fund out of the 75% left to enable the smooth running of the processing and the marking of scripts.

“For now, we’ve been able to print and we are conducting, but for marking and processing, we may not be able to complete that because we need more funds,” he said.

According to Mr Kapi, WAEC has deployed officers to monitor some of the areas known for examination malpractices.

He added that the Council is working in collaboration with the National Investigative Bureau (NIB) to ensure that the malpractices recorded yearly are curbed.

He also debunked claims that it intends to search the private parts of candidates.

“Absolutely not, we as a Council encourage a thorough search of every single candidate who is taking an examination.”

His remark comes as more than 600,000 students across the country sat for the mir BECE this week.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) revealed that the candidates consist of approximately 300,323 males and 300,391 females, hailing from both private and public Junior High Schools.

A total of 18,993 educational institutions will participate in the examination, with 2,137 centers designated to accommodate the candidates.