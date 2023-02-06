Ghanaian actress Nayas real name Gladys Boaku has openly revealed in her latest interview that she never loved her husband.

According to Nayas, she got engaged to her German-based Ghanaian husband eight days after they met physically for the first time.

Nayas explained that her main reason for accepting to marry him just after eight days was because her now ex-husband was a close friend to the wife of Gospel singer Broda Sammy identified as Obaa Yaa so he thought he was a good person.

She narrated that during their marriage which lasted for 1 and a half years, she never enjoyed the marriage citing that her husband warned her not to communicate with anyone outside their home.

She also alleged that she never made a dime since her husband who was bedridden was the one receiving all her salaries.

“I was never in love. I don’t know what made me accept marry him in the first place. To be honest, if you ask me the reason why I married him, I don’t have any reason in mind. When I look back, I can’t tell why I actually got married,” she said.

She continued ” I think I agreed to the marriage because he came highly recommended by someone and I thought that we could build the love from there”.

“I started giving up after four months of being in Germany. I was worried because my life had seen a downturn and it was drastic. If I considered how I had a good life in Ghana but now things had changed. I realized I had made a very big mistake. she concluded.

