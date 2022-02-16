Married man receives the beatings of his life for chatting with the wife of a popular politician and asking her out

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian married man named Andrew Lee Oscar met his waterloo after he was caught red-handed flirting with the wife of a popular politician.

According to reports, Andrew was physically assaulted by thugs hired by the politician for attempting to toast snatch his beautiful wife from him.

Victor Kelechi Onyendi, the lady with whom the man was conversing, is the wife of Hon. Precious Ajaino, the state’s Director General of Direct Labour and former local government chairman of Ethiope West L.G.A.

This information was thrown onto the internet by a Facebook user who was present at the scene where Andrew received the beatings of his life.

As asserted by the Facebook user, Andrew asked the woman out on a date not knowing that the lady and her husband had planned to teach him an unforgettable lesson.

He wrote;

The pictures here are that of Andrew Oscar Lee. The trending gist is that Oscar had some Facebook chats with the wife of Hon. Precious Ajaino, the Director-General of Direct Labour and also the former local government chairman of Ethiope West L.G.A, Delta State.

Oscar asked the married woman for a date through Facebook, the said woman revealed the chats to her husband, and the couple planned a set up for Oscar. Oscar was ambushed, beaten and dehumanized by a group of mob hired by Hon. Ajaino and his wife, before being handed over to the police.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…