- Advertisement -

A married woman took to her heels after a friend of her husband caught her in the company of another man.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the married woman is seen fleeing the apartment of her lover after she saw her husband together with some of his friends.

One of the friends of her husband could be heard shouting ‘Ekene see your wife’.

The lover who didn’t understand what was happening tried to go after his girlfriend but was pushed by one man believed to be the husband.

The two almost exchanged blows but some onlookers separated them the man believed to be a husband held on to the lover saying he was going to arrest him for trying to sleep with his wife.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

@Sparkybwoi: “This is why i don’t wanna get married, just knack and have plenty baby mamas as much as you want and be in peace”

@Boitzar: “Omo she turn flash see the way her bunda is jiggling”

@Rich_maro_quan: “So what reason are they embarrassing the guy? They do not have any connection with the guy, the should channel their shame and anger to their friend & his wife”

@Ojoma321: “Where is she running to sef”

@Number______01: “Their mind no go touch ground,see as she dey run,be like na cheating dey sweet pass??”