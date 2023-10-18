type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMarried woman takes to her heels after her husband's friend caught her...
Lifestyle

Married woman takes to her heels after her husband’s friend caught her cheating

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of wife running away after she was caught cheating
Wife-running-away
- Advertisement -

A married woman took to her heels after a friend of her husband caught her in the company of another man.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the married woman is seen fleeing the apartment of her lover after she saw her husband together with some of his friends.

One of the friends of her husband could be heard shouting ‘Ekene see your wife’.

The lover who didn’t understand what was happening tried to go after his girlfriend but was pushed by one man believed to be the husband.

The two almost exchanged blows but some onlookers separated them the man believed to be a husband held on to the lover saying he was going to arrest him for trying to sleep with his wife.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

@Sparkybwoi: “This is why i don’t wanna get married, just knack and have plenty baby mamas as much as you want and be in peace”

@Boitzar: “Omo she turn flash see the way her bunda is jiggling”

@Rich_maro_quan: “So what reason are they embarrassing the guy? They do not have any connection with the guy, the should channel their shame and anger to their friend & his wife”

@Ojoma321: “Where is she running to sef”

@Number______01: “Their mind no go touch ground,see as she dey run,be like na cheating dey sweet pass??”

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
1.3mph
75 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways