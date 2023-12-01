type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMarried woman stuck while cheating with her boyfriend - VIDEO
News

Married woman stuck while cheating with her boyfriend – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Couple get stuck while having sex in Lake Bosomtwi
Lake Bosomtwi
- Advertisement -

A married woman could not hide her shame recently after she was stuck having bedmatics with her side piece on her matrimonial bed.

The unidentified woman was alone at home and thought of having a pleasurable time with her side dish. The two went bare, and the action started.

The adulterous couple had a good time and enjoyed every moment of their affair. However, when they were done, they got the shock of their lives.

As the man tried to disembark from his mount, his weapon of mass destruction was stuck inside the woman’s Bermuda circle. He tried everything he could to move, but he could not. The couple was stuck together.

Moments later, neighbours and people from within their community came and found the two cheats stuck.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

After one of the neighbours started recording, the couple hid their faces with the blanket. However, they could not hide that they were stuck together while having their bedroom fun.

Watch the dramatic moment below

TODAY

Friday, December 1, 2023
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways