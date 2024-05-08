Kumawood actor Stephen Yao Mawunyo, popularly known as ‘Oteele’ was in the news days ago following his wife’s revelation that the actor was seriously ill for years.

Sharing the ordeal and trauma she endured all those terrible years, Mrs Oteele in an interview shared that her husband’s family turned against her at some point thus accusing her of having a hand in their relative’s predicaments.

She revealed that her husband fell ill to the point that she thought death had knocked on their door but in all this, she kept her hopes high and did all that she could to help save her husband.

Reacting and eulogizing the wife after her interview, Actor Oteele also opened up about the challenging times when he fell sick and almost died.

The Kumawood actor in a separate interview disclosed and confirmed that for three years, he suffered from an illness which could not be explained medically despite taking several tests.

The actor said he is better thanks to his wife’s resilient efforts to restore his health.

Oteele showered her wife with significant praise in a recent interview, which has gained traction online.

The Kumawood movie Star hailed his wife for her resilience throughout his recovery, considering that his sickness started not too long after they married.

The love birds in a special appearance on GHPAGE TV’s Rash Hour Show had a conversation with Blogging Supremo Rashad Kojo and Star Boy King ASU B detailing how they both suffered when sickness struck their home.

Oteele on the same show revealed how he met his wife and the one thing that caught his attention that made him fall in love with her. He said The hair around my wife’s navel, behind her waist captivated him when they first met.

Again, the wife established that even though she has had her fair share of marital issues, she still would love that even after death and she is to marry, she would wait and settle down with Oteele because the love she has for him is deep.