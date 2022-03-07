type here...
“Marrying is a mistake I’ll never repeat” – Man celebrates divorce, shares wedding day photos

By Albert
A South African man, Miles Montego has taken to Twitter to announce that he will be officially divorced this month. 

According to him, agreeing to marry was one of the biggest mistakes of his entire life which he would never repeat. His regret and disappointment were contained in the supposed celebration of his divorce.

For him, he counted the divorce as a huge relief…he described the marriage as Hell and intimated that it had to take only a permanent separation for him to have his freedom back.

Miles shared a photo from his wedding on Saturday, March 5, saying that it was a mistake he will not make again.  

“March 18, 2022, my divorce date. One hell of a mistake I will never repeat” he wrote.

