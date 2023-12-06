type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMartha Ankomah puts her cleavage on full display
Entertainment

Martha Ankomah puts her cleavage on full display

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Martha-Ankomah
Martha-Ankomah
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah who has been applauded by all as one of the decent actresses in the industry seems to be gradually joining the others.

To stand out, the fashion influencer, who models for a leading textile brand in Ghana, wore a magnificent cutout dress made of two exquisite matching fabrics.

With a short bob and minimal makeup to finish off her appearance, Martha Ankomah looked stunning as she showed off her pricey jewellery set.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it: “Within yourself lies everything you have ever dreamed of being. So the question is what do you see within yourself?”

See the photo below:

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check some comments below:

Frankbawa5: “Beauty beyond the measure ????”

Sammydarko1: “Adorable ??”

Filebabs: “Naaaaaaaaaaa. This is not YOU. Naaaaaa. You always dress decently, what happened girl?”

Kofikingsley_sarfo: “Every good gift comes from above and every decently dressed comes from our endearing and beloved Martha Ankomah ??????”

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
1.9mph
40 %
Wed
90 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways