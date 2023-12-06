- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah who has been applauded by all as one of the decent actresses in the industry seems to be gradually joining the others.

To stand out, the fashion influencer, who models for a leading textile brand in Ghana, wore a magnificent cutout dress made of two exquisite matching fabrics.

With a short bob and minimal makeup to finish off her appearance, Martha Ankomah looked stunning as she showed off her pricey jewellery set.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it: “Within yourself lies everything you have ever dreamed of being. So the question is what do you see within yourself?”

See the photo below:

Check some comments below:

Frankbawa5: “Beauty beyond the measure ????”

Sammydarko1: “Adorable ??”

Filebabs: “Naaaaaaaaaaa. This is not YOU. Naaaaaa. You always dress decently, what happened girl?”

Kofikingsley_sarfo: “Every good gift comes from above and every decently dressed comes from our endearing and beloved Martha Ankomah ??????”