- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah who has been able to stay away from scandals in the industry has surprised netizens after sharing photos of her daughter online.

Martha Ankomah since becoming a household name has managed to keep her private issues away from social media.

Little did we know that she had a daughter because she had never spoken about her in public.

Well, the award-winning actress has finally decided to let the cat out of the bag by sharing photos of her beautiful daughter online as she celebrates her birthday.

Posting the photos on social media, she captioned it: “Happy birthday to my beautiful lovely daughter. I love you ???????”

See the photos below: