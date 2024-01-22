type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMartha Ankomah shares first-time photo of her daughter
Entertainment

Martha Ankomah shares first-time photo of her daughter

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Martha-Ankomah-and-daughter
Martha-Ankomah-and-daughter
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah who has been able to stay away from scandals in the industry has surprised netizens after sharing photos of her daughter online.

Martha Ankomah since becoming a household name has managed to keep her private issues away from social media.

Little did we know that she had a daughter because she had never spoken about her in public.

Well, the award-winning actress has finally decided to let the cat out of the bag by sharing photos of her beautiful daughter online as she celebrates her birthday.

Posting the photos on social media, she captioned it: “Happy birthday to my beautiful lovely daughter. I love you ???????”

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

See the photos below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, January 22, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.8 ° F
84.8 °
84.8 °
70 %
1.4mph
19 %
Mon
89 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more