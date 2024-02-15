- Advertisement -

Actress Martha Ankomah days after keeping quiet on all allegations levelled against her by popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has decided to speak out.

The actress who has been silent ever since Lil Win made a video to insult her has decided to break her silence by suing her colleague.

Per the document available, Martha Ankomah sued the actor yesterday February 14, 2023, with Lil Win having only eight days to appear before the court.

Read the suit below:

It all started when according to Liwlin, Martha Ankomah told director Frank Fiifi Garbin that Kumawood doesn’t produce any sensible movies hence she will never work with the Kumasi-based stars after she was approached for a gig.

As furiously stated by Lilwin, even heavyweights in the movie industry (Van Vicker, Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah etc) have all worked with Kumawood hence he finds it very disrespectful for Martha Ankomah to say such about our local movie industry.

Lilwin who was full of anger further mocked Martha Ankomah for being irrelevant after the collapse of the movie industry.

The award-winning actor continued that even if Martha Ankomah avails herself for a free gig, Kumawood directors won’t use her because of her insolence.

Now he would have to prove Martha Ankomah really made those statements in court.