Mary is ungrateful - Afia Schwarzenegger
Entertainment

Mary is ungrateful – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Afia-Schwarzenegger-Mary-Kuami-Eugene
Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has descended heavily on the former housemaid of Kuami Eugene, Mary, describing her as an ungrateful human being.

The former housemaid of the musician has been having interviews and making allegations against her former boss simply because he kicked her out of his house.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Kuami Eugene was providing everything for Mary in addition to taking her to some of his shows where people needed to pay money to watch him perform.

She continued that Mary even had the chance to hang around some popular celebrities because she was always in the VIP section with some of them simply because she accompanied Kuami Eugene.

Afia Schwar added that all Kuami Eugene has gotten in return is for Mary to show how ungrateful she is adding that that is the main reason why people treat housemaids in a bad way.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

