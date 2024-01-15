- Advertisement -

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku after the Blackstars’s humiliating loss to Cape Verde has assured supporters not to lose hope in the team as they prepare for their second match with Egypt.

Since yesterday’s AFCON match against Cape Verde, Ghanaian football fans have shared their view about the Black Stars team saying they wouldn’t progress out of the group stage.

The Blackstars play Egypt next in their AFCON campaign and that game according to some football fans is going to be difficult for Ghana to win therefore they need to win against Cape Verde who were regarded as the weak team.

But defender Alexander Djiku after the game against Cape Verde has stated that all hope in the AFCON is not lost as the team can sail out of the group stages and proceed to eventually win the trophy.

According to him, the match against Egypt is going to be tough but they are focused on delivering the result all Ghanaians are eager for.

He went on to say the team did their best against Cape Verde but they conceded a late goal which left all of them disappointed.

He said: “It’s a tough game but nothing is impossible…so we will keep fighting for a win. We conceded a goal in the last minute so everybody is disappointed but it is football… so if we the second game, we can qualify”

Alexander Djiku who plays for the Turkish club Fenerbahce was a force to reckon with during Ghana’s first game against Cape Verde. His excellent performance on the night saved Ghana from conceding more goals.