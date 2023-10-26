type here...
News

Maxwell is misbehaving and he needs to be told the plain truth – Rashad fires and drops facts

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
According to reports, Nana Ama Mcbrown has packed out of her matrimonial home after her lavish 46th birthday party.


As alleged, Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah have been separated for a while and they keep making appearances for publicity.

From the look of things, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s marriage is beyond repair.

It has also been alleged that Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah has been cheating on her with social media sensation, Serwah Prikles.

The alleged affair has been going on for a while now and as Maxwell has decided to start flaunting his side chick, a fed-up Nana Ama Mcbrown has decided to ask for a divorce.

Reacting to the news, Rashad has shared his candid opinion on the trending saga, which has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

In a recent episode of GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Rashad did not hold back in disciplining Maxwell.


With unvarnished candour, Rashad expressed his concerns about Maxwell’s behaviour, which he believes is causing significant harm to McBrown’s revered brand.

The open and forthright discussion delved into the sensitive issue of Maxwell’s perceived sexual indiscipline, which has garnered considerable attention in the public eye.


Rashad, known for his unabashed commentary, stressed the urgency of delivering a frank and honest message to Maxwell regarding his alleged lifestyle, asserting that it reflects poorly on his respected wife.

Without mincing words, Rashad stated that had McBrown chosen a more affluent, respected, and aged partner, she wouldn’t have been suffering from the constant public humiliation because her husband has refused to allow his manhood to rest.

According to Rashad, Mcbrown should have married either a chief, a respected businessman or a big-time politician to match her grace and status – Because evidently, Maxwell doesn’t match up to her grandeur


Rashad went on to suggest that, if McBrown was to consider remarrying today, the likelihood of her choosing Maxwell as a life partner would be slim.

Watch the video below to know more…

For some time now, Maxwell has been linked to other female celebrities like Vicky Zugah, Mzbel, some top Accra slay queens and now Serwaa Prikles.

Shockingly, neither Mcbrown and Maxwell himself have ever addressed the issues of Maxwell’s alleged cheating.

Source:GHpage

