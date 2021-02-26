Actress turned host on United Showbiz Nana Ama Mcbrown is on the verge of losing her marriage with Maxwell Mensah.

According to a source, the husband of Nana Ama McBrown is not happy with the way things are unfolding on her show on UTV.

Its no doubt that Nana Ama McBrown’s programme on UTV is one of the most watched programmes on Saturday night.

Since its start they have been several controversies on the show from Bulldog’s arrest to the Mzbel’s Na We saga and then to recently the issues with Mona Gucci.

From the camp of Maame Yaa Kisiwaa of Oheneba Media, Maxwell is not too pleased with the turn of events on the show and has advised his actress wife about it.

She stated that, Maxwell asked her to quit her job as the host of the show or say goodbye to their marriage.