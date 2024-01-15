type here...
Maxwell Mensah, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband angrily packs out of their home after serious fight

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
nana ama mcbrown maxwell mensah
Legendary Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown has tried well enough to hide her matrimonial woes yet netizens are able to dig out sufficient evidence suggesting that her marriage is not doing well at all.

It has been reported that the Ghanaian actress, TV show host, and Brand Ambassador is currently heartbroken over her husband’s recent decision.

According to a report by an IG Blogger, Maxwell Mensah, the husband of Nana Ama Mcbrown angrily packed out of the house after she allegedly slapped him for cheating on her multiple times.

Amid the argument, Maxwell who already had kids from previous relationships decided to abandon them and leave the house.

