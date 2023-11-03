MC PORTFOLIO nominated for best MC/Hypeman at 2023 Ghana Dj awards

- Advertisement -

The biggest african festival meant to celebrate the hard work of Djs has announced its nominees for the year 2023.

One of the most coveted categories in the scheme includes the “MC/hypeman of the year, a keenly contested category over the past years and this years was no different.

One of Ghana”s best foot in event MCing and the hype game , MC PORTFOLIO, for the third time in a row bags for himself another nomination for the 11th edition slated for 25th November.

MC PORTFOLIO with over decade experience in the game is on record to have chalked a milestone in his career with over 1200 events to his credit as an MC and hype man, it is therefore in order that this year”s scheme acknowledged his hardwork and incredible CV as one of the best the year under review hence making the list for the third time.

We wish him all the best. Congratulations in order. Socials: @portfoliothemc Tel/wasaap : 0246-096861 E-mail- [email protected]