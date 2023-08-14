“McBrown didn’t snub me” – Kwaku Twumasi

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama McBrown was recently blasted online for seemingly snubbing veteran kumawood star, Kwaku Twumasi. A new video has popped up showing the full encounter between McBrown and Twumasi to be a lovely meet-up. The video has sparked reactions among the actress’ fans as they applauded her behaviour.

Star actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has been vindicated following a video of her seemingly snubbing Kumawood veteran Kwaku Twumasi. McBrown recently attended a funeral with some of her Kumawood colleagues. A video emerged in which the actress seemingly ignored Kumawood veteran Kwaku Twumasi.

The video sparked many reactions online. While some bashed the actress, others pointed out that the video may be too short to conclude that McBrown ignored her colleague.

It turns out that those who defended the Onua TV presenter were right as another video has popped up showing McBrown engaging in a hearty chat with Twumasi.

In the video shared on the actress’ fan page @iamamamcbrownbrimm was spotted dressed in a black and red dress. She handed her phone to someone to take a picture of her and other Kumawood colleagues including Mavis Adjei. Kwaku Twumasi who has been recovering from a stroke stood right beside McBrown holding his walking stick.

McBrown was full of smiles as she pulled Twumasi closer to her to pose for the photo.

Watch the video below

affordable_import_andwholesale said: Those that were quickly to judge, bow your head in shame.

lionsamuelbrown said: The love from the general public for this woman is just immeasurable and great. Blessings overflow namesake.