Nana Ama McBrown has recently faced backlash on social media regarding her age, following Pascaline Edwards’ revelation of her age.

In a recent interview, the veteran actress Pascaline Edwards disclosed that she is 53 years old.

This candid disclosure has sparked a wave of scrutiny towards McBrown, with many accusing her of being dishonest about her age.

Social media users have pointed out that if Pascaline Edwards is nearing 54, then McBrown should also be in a similar age range or possibly older.

The controversy surrounding McBrown’s age has ignited discussions online, highlighting the public’s interest in celebrity ages and the expectations of transparency in such matters.

During her show on ONUA SHOW TIME, McBrown addressed the public’s demand for her real age.

She dismissed the social media users who have urged her to reveal her true age, stating that she doesn’t care even if people speculate that she is 85 years old.

McBrown emphasized that such speculations do not affect her personally or the brand she represents.

